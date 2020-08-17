Updated on 17 August 2020: Hocus Pocus fan worth their salt will already know that Disney has a sequel in the works.

That’s right: the original spooky film – starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy – is getting a second movie.

And now Hocus Pocus writer Mick Garris has strongly hinted that the trio will resume their roles as the Sanderson Sisters.

“I’m excited about it, but I really think the main reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters, those actresses in those roles, those performances, that I think is the key to that movie’s long life,” he told Comicbook.com.