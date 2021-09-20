We all like to think we know Holly Willoughby; if you watch television, shop at Marks & Spencer or you’re one of the presenter’s 7.3 million Instagram followers, it’s hard not to feel her influence.

In the last 18 months, alongside presenting partner Philip Schofield, she’s been a comfort to many as they switched on daytime TV shows like This Morning to help them navigate their way through the Covid crisis at home, but she’s been at the helm for some of the biggest moments in TV entertainment over the last 20 years. “When you’re doing a job like mine, you are familiar to people,” she tells Stylist in this week’s issue, available to buy here. “They see you all the time and people think they know you.”