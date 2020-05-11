Netflix’s Hollywood could get a second season and we couldn’t be more thrilled

It’s the fantastic Netflix series that has had us all gripped this month. Hollywood reexamines the movie industry’s golden age through the eyes of a group of actors and filmmakers intent on breaking the mould of cinematic production in the 1930s.

Based on real life events but with a rose-tinted twist, Hollywood asks what it would be like to live in a world that is free from the entrenched narratives of racism, sexism and sexual censure that dominated film-making of the era.

Even with so much brilliant content around at the moment, it’s a breath of fresh air in the realm of original TV series. Bring together glamour and high-octane entertainment, it revisits history with a side helping of aspirational rigour.