Home bars have always been rather fabulous, but as we’re living in a time where it’s impossible to go out and get a drink, more of us have started equipping ourselves with everything we need to knock up a tasty cocktail at home.

Not only does having your own well-stocked drinks trolley look great, but when we are eventually allowed to have our friends round again, you can impress them with your cocktail-making skills.

Here’s what you need to get your own home bar started, from a spirit jigger to champagne glasses, each item picked because of its aesthetic as well as its practicality.