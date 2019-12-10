There are few things better than delving deep into a new interior trend. Whether you’re a lover of the bohemian vibe or prefer the sleek simplicity of mid-century modern design, taking a look at the latest styles can at least provide us with inspiration for our interiors.

So, when we heard about the latest big trend taking over the interiors world, it’s safe to say we were intrigued. Scandi-Japanese fusion – or ‘Japandi’ as it’s sometimes termed – is the latest minimalist movement set to go big in 2020.

With a focus on simplicity, the Scandi-Japanese style combines the best elements of Scandinavian and Japanese living to create spaces which are calming, minimalist and beautiful. Based on a largely subdued, muted colour palette – think greys, pale blues and pinks – alongside a few richer shades, the Scandi-Japanese style is perfect for fans of uncluttered, minimalist spaces made up of clean lines and sophisticated statement pieces.