Minimalist interiors: 4 ways to nail the Scandi-Japanese style, 2020’s biggest interior trend
As we look forward to the start of the next decade, there’s one interior trend we’re keeping our eyes on: the Scandi-Japanese fusion.
There are few things better than delving deep into a new interior trend. Whether you’re a lover of the bohemian vibe or prefer the sleek simplicity of mid-century modern design, taking a look at the latest styles can at least provide us with inspiration for our interiors.
So, when we heard about the latest big trend taking over the interiors world, it’s safe to say we were intrigued. Scandi-Japanese fusion – or ‘Japandi’ as it’s sometimes termed – is the latest minimalist movement set to go big in 2020.
With a focus on simplicity, the Scandi-Japanese style combines the best elements of Scandinavian and Japanese living to create spaces which are calming, minimalist and beautiful. Based on a largely subdued, muted colour palette – think greys, pale blues and pinks – alongside a few richer shades, the Scandi-Japanese style is perfect for fans of uncluttered, minimalist spaces made up of clean lines and sophisticated statement pieces.
“The Japandi trend brings together all the details we love about Japanese and Scandinavian design by focusing on simplicity,” explains Rebecca Snowden, interior style adviser at Furniture Choice. “In the living room, try and stick to the simple silhouette of a grey fabric sofa and incorporate a neutral palette which ticks all the boxes of Japandi by staying true to its minimalist philosophy.”
As one of Furniture Choice’s picks for 2020’s interior trends, we suspect it won’t be long before the Scandi-Japanese style becomes the talk of the interiors world. Here are four different ways to bring the design into your home.
MADE.com Six Seat Dining Table in Light Mango Wood and Black
Stylish, sophisticated and perfectly minimalist, this dining table from MADE.com is the perfect centrepiece for any Scandi-Japanese room.
The contrast provided by the light wood table top and black table legs give all the clean lines you could ever want, and would look fantastic with a leafy green plant perched on top.
Pair with a large lantern to add a touch more of that cosy Scandi feel.
Shop six seat dining table in light mango wood and black at MADE.com, £349
Wayfair Three Door Sideboard
Keep your home clutter free in the Scandi-Japanese style with this three-door sideboard from Wayfair.
With its clean lines, muted tones and modern shape, we couldn’t have asked for a more perfect design – pair it with a black lamp to give the room a bit of Japan-inspired contrast.
Furniture Choice Dove Grey Plush Fabric L Shape Corner Sofa
Have you ever seen anything more aesthetically pleasing?
Spend your evenings stretched out on this beautifully plush grey sofa from Furniture Choice and enjoy the calming nature of your Scandi-Japanese home.
Go on, you deserve it.
Shop dove grey plush fabric L shape corner sofa at Furniture Choice, £699.99
Maison Du Monde Round Black Metal Mirror
Scroll through any “Japandi” interior board on Pinterest and you’ll soon see that the round mirror is a classic element of any design.
This black rimmed mirror from Maison du Monde is simplistic and minimal enough to suit the Scandi trend, while the contrast of the black rim adds a touch of Japanese to the piece.
