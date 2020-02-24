The great thing about grey is that it can be layered in different shades to create a seamless, well-finished look that’s actually easy to pull off.

You see, if you’ve ever set out to try something a little bit wacky in your home, you’ll know that it’s a lot harder than you might first think to convert those Pinterest decor dreams into a reality.

Suddenly, when acting as part-time interior designer, we can realise just how tricky it is to get it right. The clashing pink and red prints you’d planned to hang together, for example, that just look jarring in real life.

The brilliant thing about grey is that, thanks to its soothing tones and effortless chic, it’s one of interior design’s most accessible trends.

If you fancy trying out the trend in your home, but aren’t ready to make a commitment like re-painting the walls, these grey-themed touches are the perfect subtle nod.