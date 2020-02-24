Grey interior design ideas for decorating the bedroom
- Megan Murray
- Published
Home decor trend klaxon: grey has been named the most popular colour used in interior design for UK homeowners.
Although many of our favourite interior design Instagram and Pinterest accounts have shown a lot of love for eccentric décor recently, a new survey has shown that Britons have an enduring taste for a simpler style.
Topps Tiles, a leading UK tile retailer, has reported that a 2,000 person survey of homeowners has shown that grey is by far the nation’s favourite colour to decorate with.
According to research, not only is the hue an overwhelming favourite, but when used in the bedroom it also contributes to a better night’s sleep. In fact, 67% of respondents said that they felt refreshed in the morning after sleeping in a grey bedroom.
Sian O’Neill, head of marketing at Topps Tiles, commented further on the findings, saying: “This research reveals that grey is a colour that has seeped into our homes over the years, with more and more people choosing to surround themselves with grey hues.”
The great thing about grey is that it can be layered in different shades to create a seamless, well-finished look that’s actually easy to pull off.
You see, if you’ve ever set out to try something a little bit wacky in your home, you’ll know that it’s a lot harder than you might first think to convert those Pinterest decor dreams into a reality.
Suddenly, when acting as part-time interior designer, we can realise just how tricky it is to get it right. The clashing pink and red prints you’d planned to hang together, for example, that just look jarring in real life.
The brilliant thing about grey is that, thanks to its soothing tones and effortless chic, it’s one of interior design’s most accessible trends.
If you fancy trying out the trend in your home, but aren’t ready to make a commitment like re-painting the walls, these grey-themed touches are the perfect subtle nod.
Ornate velvet fringed table lamp
This lamp ticks three major trend boxes, so we love it thrice as much.
Not only is the velvet very of the moment, but the vintage feel of the fringing and interesting stand makes this lamp something special.
Monroe Cushion
The silver tone of this Soho Home cushion adds a metallic depth which sets it apart from the rest.
Crafted from 100% cotton velvet, we’re sure it’ll make a comfortable addition to your sofa.
Tapered candles
Sophie Conran does things a little differently, which is exactly why we’re such fans.
These tapered candles are a unique shape and come in a trio of shades, adding another dimension to your dinner party table setting.
Hannah slipcover chair
This cosy chair is not only bang on trend but looks super comfortable, too.
The winged shape of the arms not only make for a nice design feature, but would be perfect to snuggle into with a good book.
Cotton storage basket
Dirty laundry or bits and bobs need not be an eyesore on your interior design vision with this chic storage basket.
The textured material couldn’t suit grey more and we love how it draws together a plethora of shades.
Images: Kaboom pics /courtesy of brands