How to use up wax that’s stuck at the bottom of a candle

The best thing? The hack doesn’t stop there. As we all try to up our game when it comes to reducing our waste and reusing items where we can, this hack has answered our prayers. Once you’ve popped out the wax, the video shows how to clean up any burn marks around the rim of the jar and easily remove the sticky labels from the sides and bottoms, so you’re left with the container. This can be used for everything from storing spare change to a container for your make-up brushes and products.

And, while the video suggests you use the leftover wax on top of a wax burner, you could also have a go at reshaping the product into a candle of its own, especially if you have lots of leftovers from candles of a very similar scent. Just melt down three or four of the leftover blocks and pour them back into one of the containers, adding a couple of wicks to make it back into a functional candle (you can buy these from a number of online retailers).