Life

7 dreamy Instagram accounts to follow for home interiors inspiration

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published

The best interior design and home decor Instagram accounts to follow now. 

Ready to invest in your home in a real way, spending your hard-earned cash to try and create a vibe that reflects you? Then you’ll definitely want to look to social media – a treasure trove of inspiration – when it comes to curating your aesthetic.

But where do we draw the line between Instagram and reality? Which interiors influencers and décor accounts offer realistic advice and products we can actually access?

Redecorating your home can be daunting, but we think these interior design accounts make it a little bit easier. From the women who wouldn’t consider it to be a day job but have a bloody good eye for design, to the best-selling authors and interior brand owners, we’ve gathered the accounts that we think will help you make every room sing. 

You may also like

Rattan and wicker furniture pieces that nail 2020’s big natural interiors trend

  • Beata Heuman

    Beata Heuman is a Swedish interior designer who set up her own (very successful) eponymous company back in 2013. Her brand’s account is mainly professional shots of clients, with some inspiration mixed in there, too. Her style is playful, mixing colour and prints in an innovative way to give every room its own DNA.

    Best for: broadening your horizons. Heuman always manages to think up something fresh and new, so if you’re in a rut, give her account a scroll. 

    Check it out

  • Jungalow

    Jungalow is a design blog turned homeware brand that works with a medley of global designers, with a focus on supporting those who are sustainable and ethical. As well as this, Jungalow makes its own products, many of which feature on its Instagram. The great thing about following this account is you can directly buy lots of the products you see on there, and you’ll already have an idea on how to style them.

    Best for: earthy tones and lots of plants, arranged in an eclectic, brilliantly chaotic way. 

    Check it out

  • Plants in Decor

    Plant fiends, this one’s for you. This account really is plants, plants and more plants. From sky scraping living walls in a cityscape, to poky bathrooms decorated with succulents, it’s just greenery as far as the eye can see. None of the images are from interior designers as such, but they do sprout inspiration on how to create a botanical feel at home. 

    Best for: encouraging you that no amount of plants is ever enough. 

    Check it out

  • Three Boys and a Pink Bath

    What we love about Sofia of Three Boys and a Pink Bath, is that so much of her account is actual photos of her home in Kent. Not only does it make us feel like, maybe, we could achieve a similar level of fabulousness, but she gives generous coverage of each room so that you can see every detail. 

    Best for: nailing the trends. Colour blocking, tiled bathroom flooring, lots of pink – Sofia goes after all of the biggest interior trends and makes them her own. 

    Check it out

  • Living With Lotte

    Lotte isn’t an interior designer, she’s just got bloody great taste. This ASOS Insider, model and podcast co-host, shares inspiration in all forms on her account (her fashion sense is on-point, too) but we particularly love her ideas on decor. She mixes it up, posting pictures she loves as well as her own efforts, and we’ve fallen hook, line and sinker for her rosy bathroom.

    Best for: effortless cool – Lotte’s account exudes it. 

    Check it out

  • Heart Zeena Home

    Zeena Shah already has a strong following at @heartzeena as a fashion influencer, as well as working as an art director, stylist, author and illustrator. But she also recently started a new account dedicated solely to doing up her home. All of her posts are actual pictures from her sweet abode, and she tags everything so that you can recreate the look for yourself. Her engagement is brilliant, so she often gets back to those who ask for her help, making @heartzeenahome a really helpful step in curating your place.

    Best for: millennial pink on pink inspiration.

    Check it out

  • Mad About The House

    If you’re just embarking on your home decor journey, Mad About The House is like a rite of passage. Kate Watson-Smyth’s book of the same name (her newest, 101 Interior Design Answers is actually available to pre-order now) is a tome heavy with sumptiously dramatic interior shots, as is her ‘gram. Many of her posts come from her home, of which the vibe is all about contrasting dark and light.

    Best for: making a statement. Watson-Smyth’s signature talent is painting a room a crushingly dark colour, without making it look small or depressing. In fact, much the opposite. 

    Check it out

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email

Images: Mad About The House / Instagram 

Topics

Share this article

Author

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray

Careers

Fancy being paid 50k to travel the world for interior trends?

All you need is a knack for social media and a passion for interior design.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Life

22 stylish storage options to help you Marie Kondo your life

There's no better time to get organised than the new year.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Life

Garden rooms are the new self-care trend sweeping Pinterest

And they look #interiorgoals, too.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Life

Chic small bathroom storage ideas to make the most of your space

Just because you live in a shoe box doesn't mean it can't look cute, right?

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Life

Gorgeous interior and homeware brands that you’ve never heard of

No need to thank us.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Stylist Daily