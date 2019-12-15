According to the most recent statistics from Shelter, there are currently at least 320,000 people without secure housing in the UK. In 2018, there were 726 deaths in the homeless community across England and Wales – a 22% increase on 2017. Since 2010, the number of people sleeping on the streets has increased by a shocking 169%. There’s simply no denying something needs to change.

But while, according to a survey conducted by Crisis, eight in 10 people say they are worried about homelessness in Great Britain, there’s still a lot of confusion when it comes to knowing how to help. And according to the figures released by Crisis, while two in three (65%) people feel they should help when they see someone who is homeless, more than three-quarters of people feel powerless to help people who are homeless. When asked why they don’t do something to help those they see on the streets, more than one in four (36%) of people admitted they didn’t always know what to do to help.