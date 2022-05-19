Stylist wants to talk about our relationship with our bodies, and we want you to be a part of it

For some of the Stylist team, it was the first time in years that we’d openly talked about weight. The first time we’d admitted that thinking about our size, our shape and the way our bodies look takes up a lot of our brain space, even if we wish it didn’t. But aren’t secrets and shame the very things diet culture has always thrived on? We firmly believe that being open, removing all judgment and giving women the opportunity to feel seen and heard is the most important step to removing shame around any subject.

Which is why we want to open up this conversation, and hear from you, our brilliant readers. What’s your relationship with your body, honestly? Are you conflicted between body acceptance and wanting your clothes to look or feel a certain way? Do you keep your true relationship with your weight and your body quiet? Maybe you truly have shrugged off the societal pressures and embraced your body in every way?

Whatever your feelings are, your voice deserves to be heard. Which is why we’re holding an open photoshoot on Sunday 29 May at a London location (to be revealed) and we’d love you to come along. You can share your thoughts, have your portrait taken by a professional photographer and get a free gift to take home with you.

To be part of the movement, email stylistphotoshoot@stylist.co.uk.

We’ll see you there!