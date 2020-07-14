Everything that occurred was an outcry from a disillusioned generation who felt abandoned by the people that were supposed to protect them. A group of millennials left with no hope for the future, powerless to stop the inevitable. Many blame the generation who preceded them, their parents, whom they feel should have fought harder back in 1997 to protect the future of Hong Kong for their children. This has created a huge divide depending on where you stand and many families have been utterly torn apart.

Everything seemed to build into the disastrous crescendo that was the siege at PolyU University in mid-November. Protesters barricaded themselves into the University where they were targeted by police shooting tear gas and water cannons filled with coloured dye. Protesters retaliated by throwing bricks and petrol bombs. After two days of what could only be described as a scene from a violent video game, the last protestors left or were removed from campus, many suffering injuries. At this point, many pro-democracy supporters who had been behind the initial peaceful protests started to speak out against the violence and condemn the perpetrators.

Shortly after that - you’ll be familiar with this plot twist by now - the coronavirus hit, and effectively put a stop to everything. People in Hong Kong reacted fast, brimming with latent anxiety from the SARS epidemic. Public gatherings were once again cancelled but now thanks to an invisible danger. Small businesses who had shut down shop due to the protests were once again forced to close and for many, this was the final nail in the coffin.