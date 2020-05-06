Plan activities

Garman-Jones knows a lot about virtual activities you can plan into a hen do, and says they can make the experience less stressful for you. “The best advice I can give anyone organising a virtual hen party, is to pre-arrange an activity to do during the call. It will really take the pressure off, especially if there is a big group and if not everyone knows each other. The person hosting the activity will then lead the experience for you. For example, if you booked a wine tasting experience (from £39pp) you would have a professional wine expert guiding everyone through the tasting, which gives some structure allowing conversations to flow naturally and allowing everyone to have a lovely time!,” she says.

“A format that has worked really well for our clients is to start the video chat with an afternoon tea (£23pp) which will have been pre-delivered to each person’s home. Everyone will have 30 minutes or so to tuck into their treats and catch up. Then, you would have the main activity such as a life drawing class (£15pp) or a murder mystery party (£38pp).”

Play some games

A lot of the games you might have been planning for the in-person hen do can still work for a video chat. For example, contact the bride’s partner and ask them to answer questions about how well the couple know each other on video. You can then share your screen and play the video, pausing before the answer is revealed, giving the bride a chance to guess.

You can also do a group quiz on how well they know the bride, asking everyone to email you their answers as the questions are asked, so that you can tot up a winner at the end. To make the bride the centre of attention you could try a round of ‘would you rather?’ – asking questions such as ‘if you had to choose, would you rather have met your partner ten years earlier or ten years later than you did?’