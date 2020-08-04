Twitter can’t stop talking about this jump-out-of-your-skin-cover-your-eyes horror movie.

In case you hadn’t noticed, we’re absolute horror junkies here at Stylist HQ. Whether it’s a psychological horror TV series, like Netflix’s Ratched, a must-watch social horror film, like Candyman, or even a nostalgic scary movie, like Scream, we’re always on the lookout for something to send shivers down our spine, make the hair on the back of our necks stand on end, and keep us up all night long.

You can imagine how excited we were, then, to learn that there’s a chilling new Zoom-based horror movie for us to sink our teeth into. And a chilling new Zoom-based horror movie that’s achieved that all-important holy grail of a 100% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, no less.

With that in mind, then, here’s everything you need to know about Host. What’s the plot of Host? The plot of Host (which was filmed over 12 weeks) is deceptively simple: six friends, clearly sick of virtual quizzes, hire a medium to hold a séance over Zoom during the coronavirus lockdown.

Of course, as is the way with horror, our curious sextet gets far more than they bargained for. And, as things quickly spiral out of control, we are left with one question on our lips: will they all survive the night? Indeed, will anyone? Is there a trailer for Host? There is indeed, and, as you can see from the sunny smiley opening, it all starts off so well for all involved. But it’s not long before the online séance begins in earnest, and the medium challenges a spirit to use them to pass on any information. “Is anyone there?” she calls out. There is, of course, someone there. And it’s not long before (to put it in Zoom-speak) our sextet realises that same “someone new has joined the meeting.” Check it out:

Creepy. Who makes up the cast of Host? There are no big Hollywood names involved in the making of Host, as it was filmed on a shoestring budget while social distancing over Zoom. Go figure. However, Haley Bishop, Radina Drandova, Edward Linard, Jemma Moore, Caroline Ward, Emma Louise Webb, Seylan Baxter, and James Swanton all prove themselves to be serious acting talents. And they work incredibly hard to keep audiences on the edge of their seats throughout the film’s 56 minute runtime.

What are people saying about Host on Twitter? Only good things, quite frankly. “Host is the most fun horror movie I’ve seen in ages,” tweeted one fan of the film. “Super scary, jump-out-of-your-skin-cover-your-eyes scary! Shocking that one of the most innovative horror movies was created on a minuscule budget during a PANDEMIC. Loooooooved it.” Another, keeping things as real as possible, added: “I implore you to take an hour out of your evening and watch Host. They did that shit during quarantine, and I’m GAGGING. We fucking screamed!” And still one more noted: “I recommend [you watch Host]. Make sure to watch it at night, with all the lights off.”

Elsewhere, another viewer teased: “Host is taut, tense and terrifying. I’m not a huge found footage fan but this was a clever glimpse of the films to come out of the pandemic.” And one more said: “Absolutely brilliant job by all involved on Host. I enjoyed it immensely.” Our favourite reaction of all, though? “Holy mother of Christ. Just watched Host and my mind has left me…”

If that’s not reason enough to watch Host, we don’t know what is. What has director Rob Savage said about Host? Explaining that he teamed up with his friends to film Host, Savage told NPR: “Really, we had this great opportunity to freak people out with something that’s become part of their daily routine. Because this is how so many of us have been communicating over the past few months.” The director also offered some insight into how he filmed some of Host’s more shocking scenes, noting that he used composite shots for most of the stunts.

“You’ll have a character wander in from their bedroom into their kitchen,” Savage said, setting the scene. “But it won’t be their kitchen. It’ll be a stunt person’s kitchen and they’re wearing the same clothes. And they’ll perform a crazy stunt and then we’ll do a hidden cut and you’re back to the real actor.” Where can I watch Host? Host is available to watch via Shudder on Amazon Prime Video now. If you’re brave enough, that is…

