Hot chocolate fans, check out these deliciously boozy recipes
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
“The world won’t get more or less terrible if we’re indoors somewhere with a mug of hot chocolate… though it’s possible it will seem slightly less terrible if there are marshmallows in it” – Kamila Shamsie.
Wrapping our chilly hands around a steaming mug of this powerful elixir is one of the best things about the season.
However the ultimate hot chocolate is, without a doubt, one which has a little extra something naughty to it. After all, tis the season to enjoy all things rich, delicious, and decadent – and that includes alcohol.
From mulled wine infusions, to rich chocolatey cocktails, these are our absolute favourite recipes when it comes to boozy hot chocolates.
Scroll through to see them all (and don’t blame us if you wind up trying each and every single one of them)…
Mulled Wine Hot Chocolate
Of this recipe, Paul A. Young says: “It was inevitable that at some point I would come up with this recipe as I love both mulled wine and hot chocolate. A warming, indulgent and very boozy drink, it is definitely one for adults only.”
- 400g golden caster sugar
- 200g cocoa powder
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 5 star anise
- 8 cloves
- 500g 67% dark chocolate from the Dominican Republic, broken into pieces
- 2 clementines or satsumas, skin left on, halved
- 1 sprig of rosemary
- 1 bottle of fruity red wine
Method: Put 500ml water, the sugar, the cocoa powder and all the spices in a pan and bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat, add the chocolate and whisk well until the chocolate is fully incorporated. Add the clementines and rosemary and allow to infuse for 10 minutes. Add the red wine and warm through gently.
Adventures with Chocolate by Paul A. Young is published by Kyle Books, priced £14.99.
Photography by Anders Schopnnemann.
The GREY GOOSE Hot Chocotini
The GREY GOOSE Hot Chocotini is the ideal winter warmer for this festive season. Perfect for those with a penchant for a touch of luxury, it’s a decadent blend of coffee and chocolate.
- 30ml GREY GOOSE L’Orange
- 100ml Milk at 65-70°c
- 15g 70% Dark chocolate
- 20ml Espresso
- 10ml Monin Gingerbread Syrup
Method: Stir all the ingredients in a mug and garnish with a toasted marshmallow.
Photograph supplied by GREY GOOSE and Ogilvy.
Gin Hot Chocolate
Frenchie Covent Garden’s HOT CHOCK! Recipe muddles Fair Juniper Gin, Fair Hot Chocolate and green chartreuse Chantilly to give a little kick to a much-loved drink. (The drink is also on sale at the restaurant for £12, if you aren’t into the DIY version!).
- 20ml Green Chartreuse
- 200ml of Monbana tresor chocolate
- Whipped Cream
- 10ml green Chartreuse
Method: Warm hot choco and chartreuse. Serve it with whipped cream. Simple!
Photograph: Gregory Marchand for Frenchie Covent Garden
Main image: Victoria She/Unsplash