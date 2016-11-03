“The world won’t get more or less terrible if we’re indoors somewhere with a mug of hot chocolate… though it’s possible it will seem slightly less terrible if there are marshmallows in it” – Kamila Shamsie.

Wrapping our chilly hands around a steaming mug of this powerful elixir is one of the best things about the season.

However the ultimate hot chocolate is, without a doubt, one which has a little extra something naughty to it. After all, tis the season to enjoy all things rich, delicious, and decadent – and that includes alcohol.

From mulled wine infusions, to rich chocolatey cocktails, these are our absolute favourite recipes when it comes to boozy hot chocolates.