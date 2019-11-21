Life

Hot toddy gin recipes to warm your cockles on a chilly evening

Kayleigh Dray
Hot toddy recipes: mulled gin recipe

These delicious hot toddies will warm your cockles on a chilly evening…

There’s no point denying it: rainy season is upon us once again. With so many puddles to navigate (and so many wet coats to avoid brushing up against on the daily commute) we can be forgiven for wanting to curl up indoors, stick Netflix on, and listen to the rain hammer against the windows from the comfort of our own sofas.

Of course, when we get home after a rainy journey, the first thing we want to do is warm up. And, while turning up the thermostat and kicking off our sodden workwear is a good start, there’s nothing quite so warming as a hot toddy or a mulled wine.

But, for fans or mother’s ruin everywhere, we’ve found something even better: warm gin cocktails.

That’s right – gin isn’t just for summer anymore.

In the London of yesteryear, the Thames would freeze over and become a playground for all in the city, hosting a plethora of wintery gastronomic delights. As people didn’t have central heating, they kept themselves warm and cosy with hot drinks. And, yes, the majority of them were alcoholic.

Lightly spiced, beautifully aromatic, and full of heady botanicals, a glug of gin is the perfect base for a winter warmer.

Anyone else tempted to whip one up to stave off this winter chill? Then scroll through for our favourite hot gin recipes for autumn and winter, and remember to drink responsibly.

  • Mulled Apple with V.J.O.P

    You will need:

    1 cinnamon stick
    Peel of 1 large orange
    Peel of 1 large lemon
    Small knob of fresh ginger, grated
    1 litre carton apple juice
    2 tsp runny honey
    50ml Sipsmith VJOP per person
    1 orange wedge per person

    Directions:

    1) Add the cinnamon stick, orange and lemon peel, and a sprinkle of the grated ginger to a large saucepan.
    2) Pour in the apple juice and place the pan over a low heat, simmering for 10-15 minutes to allow the flavours to infuse.
    3) Stir in the honey
    4) Strain the mixture into a jug
    5) Pour into glasses filled with 50ml of gin
    6) Garnish with orange wedges

  • Hot G&T

    You will need:

    50ml Sipsmith London Dry gin
    25ml tonic syrup
    10ml sugar syrup
    A twist of orange peel

    Directions:

    1) Combine your mixture in a glass, before topping off with boiling water
    2) Garnish with an orange twist
    3) Enjoy!

  • Hot Gin Skin

    You will need:

    1 spoonful of honey
    50ml Sipsmith London Dry gin
    3 dried cloves
    ½ measure of lemon juice
    1 lemon slices
    1 cinnamon stick

    Directions:

    1) Warm a glass
    2) Add a spoonful of honey, as well as your gin, cloves, and juice
    3) Top with boiling water and stir until the honey has dissolved
    4) Garnish with lemon slice and cinnamon stick

  • Hot London Cup

    You will need:

    50ml Sipsmith London Cup
    100ml cloudy apple juice
    100ml orange juice
    An orange segment

    Directions:

    1) Gently heat the juices together in a pan over the stove, until warm and simmering.
    2) Pour over your gin and muddle them together.
    3) Garnish with a wedge of orange, and serve.

  • Spiced Mulled Sloe

    You will need:

    50ml Sipsmith Sloe Gin
    100ml cloudy apple juice
    100ml clementine juice
    A cinnamon stick
    1tsp vanilla extract
    3 whole cloves
    A clove-studded orange wheel

    Directions:

    1) Pour your glug of gin into a glass.
    2) Meanwhile, heat the juices together gently, with the cloves, vanilla extract, and cinnamon stick.
    3) Strain the mixture into your gin tumbler, and mix together
    4) Garnish with the clove-studded orange wheel

  • Purl Royal

    You will need:

    150ml London Dry Gin
    1l of Madeira red wine
    100ml cloudy apple juice
    100ml satsuma juice
    90g demerara sugar
    5g of hops
    2 cloves
    1 dessert spoon of honey
    1 pinch of cinnamon
    2 dashes of Angostura bitters
    1 star anise
    1 cinnamon stick
    Orange wedges

    Directions:

    1) Combine all ingredients (bar the cinnamon stick and wedges) in a large pan and bring to a simmer
    2) Keep on the heat for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally
    3) Remove from the heat and set aside to cool for a few minutes – you want it to be a drinkable temperature
    4) Strain it into glasses
    5) Garnish with orange wedges and cinnamon stick, if desired

Images: Sipsmith, iStock

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is editor of Stylist.co.uk, where she chases after rogue apostrophes and specialises in films, comic books, feminism and television. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends. 

