If you’re anything like me, there’s no way you would have survived the last few months without a trusty hot water bottle. Painful period cramps? Consider them soothed. Freezing December weather? No problem. An old faithful HWB really is the ultimate comforter through all of life’s ups and downs.

But as beloved as yours may be, ask yourself: how long have you owned it? Because if you can’t remember (or worse, you know exactly how ancient it is), it’s very possible that it has expired.

Yes, you read that right. Your cosy companion actually has an expiry date – and it’s something that’s extremely important to take note of.

According to retailer Heat-Treats, if used and stored according to recommendations, your hot water bottle should give good service for approximately two years. During this time, rubber will naturally deteriorate, therefore it is advisable to replace your hot water bottle every two years to ensure it is compliant with British standards for safe use. If you use it for longer, it could lead to severe scalds and burns if the stopper becomes loose or the rubber perishes.