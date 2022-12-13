Do you know how old your hot water bottle is? It might be time to check
How long have you had your hot water bottle? Because it might have expired. Here’s how to check.
If you’re anything like me, there’s no way you would have survived the last few months without a trusty hot water bottle. Painful period cramps? Consider them soothed. Freezing December weather? No problem. An old faithful HWB really is the ultimate comforter through all of life’s ups and downs.
But as beloved as yours may be, ask yourself: how long have you owned it? Because if you can’t remember (or worse, you know exactly how ancient it is), it’s very possible that it has expired.
Yes, you read that right. Your cosy companion actually has an expiry date – and it’s something that’s extremely important to take note of.
According to retailer Heat-Treats, if used and stored according to recommendations, your hot water bottle should give good service for approximately two years. During this time, rubber will naturally deteriorate, therefore it is advisable to replace your hot water bottle every two years to ensure it is compliant with British standards for safe use. If you use it for longer, it could lead to severe scalds and burns if the stopper becomes loose or the rubber perishes.
How to check whether your hot water bottle is out of date
Now that you know to check, how exactly do you find out how old your hot water bottle is? It turns out that most modern ones come with a small flower motif that makes it easier to tell when it was manufactured.
Look out for a small daisy sign embossed onto one side of the bottle. The number in the middle signifies the year that it was made, which is the simplest way to tell if it’s time to replace it.
Around the number are also 12 petals, one for each month of the year. Inside those petals are dots (up to four in each petal) which demonstrate the week of the month that it was made. So, if your hot water only has one dot in the first petal, then that shows it was made in the first week of January. If your hot water bottle doesn’t have the flower sign, you can look out for the BS safety standard, which should read BS 1970:2012. This means that it adheres to the internationally recognised UK safety standard for rubber and PVC hot water bottles.
The more you know.
How to stay safe when using a hot water bottle
While they may not seem dangerous, injuries caused by hot water bottles are actually on the rise. In 2019, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital said it treated one patient every week for scalding from their hot water bottle throughout the winter period.
According to Heat-Treats, there are some key guidelines to follow in order to ensure you stay safe and warm.
Firstly, only ever fill your bottle to a maximum of two-thirds capacity to reduce the risk of overfilling, which can lead to bursts.
And while pouring straight from the kettle might be tempting, always fill your hot water bottle with water that has been boiled and left to cool for a minute or two. Using boiling or just boiled water presents a scalding risk from splash back. It’s also not advisable to use hot tap water when filling your hot water bottle, as it contains minerals and impurities that build up inside the hot water bottle which causes it to prematurely degrade.
How you store your HWB makes a big difference, too. When not in use, it should be completely drained of water and the stopper removed, away from direct sources of heat or sunlight. A cupboard, drawer or wardrobe is ideal, but places to avoid include: an airing cupboard, boiler cupboard or near a radiator as continued fluctuations in temperature can adversely affect the bottle.
When it comes to usage, to prevent burns from occurring, use a cover on your bottle and avoid leaving it in contact with one area of the body for more than 20 minutes.
It’s also important that you don’t sit, lie on top of or put excess pressure on your hot water bottle, and that you only use a hot water bottle to warm up your bed. You should always take it out before you get in to avoid accidental burns.
How to use an electric blanket safely
With plummeting temperatures and rising heating bills, it’s no surprise we’re turning to tools like electric blankets to help us stay warm for less. But they too also have a number of guidelines to help you use them safely and properly.
According to the London Fire Brigade, you should always unplug blankets before you get into bed, unless they have a thermostat control for safe all-night use. Be sure to store electric blankets flat, rolled up or loosely folded to prevent damaging the internal wiring, and never use it when it’s wet (or switch it on to dry it.) You should also never use an electric blanket if you have an airflow pressure relief mattress or use emollient creams for conditions like eczema or psoriasis. Ask for non-flammable alternatives instead.
Most importantly, you should check it regularly for wear and tear and replace it at least every 10 years.
