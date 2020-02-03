It’s no surprise that our obsession with houseplants continues to flourish: in fact, according to the Royal Horticultural Society’s 2020 gardening trends report, they’re going supersized.

Forget the days when you lined up your miniature succulents on the windowsill or invested in a cactus to sit on your desk; in 2020, houseplants will claim more central locations in the home, as we seek to make a statement with our greenery. After all, why introduce a small touch of nature when you can create your own tropical oasis?