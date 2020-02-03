If you thought the houseplant trend was going away anytime soon, it’s time to think again: in 2020, our leafy friends are going supersized. Here’s our pick of the best ones to add to your home or office.
The houseplant trend truly is the gift that keeps on giving. Alongside adding a whole new aspect to our living space and looking fantastic on Instagram, some offer surprising health benefits and can even help us deal with the effects of seasonal affective disorder. Plus, the act of looking after a plant is a great way to practice self-care.
It’s no surprise that our obsession with houseplants continues to flourish: in fact, according to the Royal Horticultural Society’s 2020 gardening trends report, they’re going supersized.
Forget the days when you lined up your miniature succulents on the windowsill or invested in a cactus to sit on your desk; in 2020, houseplants will claim more central locations in the home, as we seek to make a statement with our greenery. After all, why introduce a small touch of nature when you can create your own tropical oasis?
Here, we’ve selected a few of the most beautiful statement houseplants for you to introduce into your living space in 2020: just don’t blame us when your flat begins to resemble a small jungle.
Fiddle-Leaf Fig
You’ve probably seen them plastered all over your Instagram feed by now, but the fiddle-leaf fig shows no sign of going away. There’s only one problem: these big leafy giants may look fantastic, but they’re notoriously hard to look after. To keep one happy, you need to make sure you give it just enough sun and water (too much or too little will make it unhappy), and make sure the air isn’t too dry (use a humidifier or give it a regular mist).
Swiss Cheese Plant
The swiss cheese plant (or monstera deliciosa, as it is also called) is one of the most popular indoor plants out there, and for good reason. Importantly, it’s super easy to care for – provide your plant with gentle sunlight and keep the soil moist, and they’ll be pretty happy. Plus, their unique foliage makes for a fantastic statement plant.
Snake Plant
There are plenty different kinds of snake plant (Patch Plants offers a range), so you’re sure to find one that works for you. These gentle giants are almost unkillable: they’ll deal with everything from low light to missed watering. They also happen to look great in a raised plant pot, by the way.
Kentia Palm
If you want to make a statement, the kentia palm is your guy. With its wide, spread-out leaves and towering stems, it has everything you’d want from a statement plant. The best bit? Kentia palms require relatively little maintenance besides a little water and sunlight (you may need to mist your plant a couple of times a week), but it’s well worth it for the way it’ll look in your home.
Rubber Plant
Sitting comfortably at 3ft, these rubber plants would make a statement in any area of the home or office; their beautiful glossy leaves will look great alongside any style of décor. These plants thrive in bright light conditions, so consider placing them in front of a window to help them flourish – plus, they only need watering once or twice a week (depending on the season), so they’re great for someone looking for a plant that’s pretty low maintenance.
Umbrella Plant
These incredible plants have some beautifully unique leaves which are sure to make an impact. Named for the way which each group of leaves droop and fan out like an umbrella, this plant is actually great for beginners, despite the fact that it looks quite complicated. All you need to do to keep your umbrella plant happy is provide it with some indirect light and give it some water once a week.
Coconut Palm
Sleek and sophisticated, the coconut palm is the perfect plant for any tight corners which need a new lease of life. While at first the needs of the coconut palm can make it sound a bit intimidating – it needs warm temperatures and regular misting to stay in good shape – its requirements make it the perfect statement plant for the bathroom. If taken good care of, this plant can even reach up to 5ft tall.
