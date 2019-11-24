Obsessed with houseplants? You’ll want to give these 9 Instagram accounts a follow
Lauren Geall
- Published
Bring your houseplant obsession into the digital world and green up your feed with these beautiful Instagram accounts.
No matter what your gardening skill, there truly is a houseplant for everyone.
Whether you’re a fan of the humble Swiss Cheese Plant or prefer the likes of a Boston Fern, a houseplant can spruce up any living space. And they’re not just visually delightful: houseplants could even help us to battle the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder and boost our wellbeing.
As the trend for houseplants shows no signs of stopping (sales are up 70% year-on-year according to retail software Vend), the number of Instagram accounts dedicated to our leafy friends has continued to grow. Just scroll through the hashtags #plantsofinstagram or #houseplants and you’ll see what we’re talking about: thanks to their visually appealing nature, houseplants have found their home on the social media platform.
Whether you’re after tips and tricks on how to bring some greenery into your home, or just want to spend your evening scrolling through the most beautiful leafy spaces you’ve ever seen, we’ve collated some of the best Instagram accounts to give you the inspiration you need – just don’t blame us when your flat begins to resemble a mini jungle.
Basillicana
LeafAndLolo
EarthWindAndCactus
BlissfullyEclectic
VineAndVintage
KCDesignCo
EarthIsParadise
OneProudPlantMama
RoseCray
