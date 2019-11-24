Life

Bring your houseplant obsession into the digital world and green up your feed with these beautiful Instagram accounts.

No matter what your gardening skill, there truly is a houseplant for everyone.

Whether you’re a fan of the humble Swiss Cheese Plant or prefer the likes of a Boston Fern, a houseplant can spruce up any living space. And they’re not just visually delightful: houseplants could even help us to battle the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder and boost our wellbeing.

As the trend for houseplants shows no signs of stopping (sales are up 70% year-on-year according to retail software Vend), the number of Instagram accounts dedicated to our leafy friends has continued to grow. Just scroll through the hashtags #plantsofinstagram or #houseplants and you’ll see what we’re talking about: thanks to their visually appealing nature, houseplants have found their home on the social media platform.

Whether you’re after tips and tricks on how to bring some greenery into your home, or just want to spend your evening scrolling through the most beautiful leafy spaces you’ve ever seen, we’ve collated some of the best Instagram accounts to give you the inspiration you need – just don’t blame us when your flat begins to resemble a mini jungle.

  • VineAndVintage

    With it’s beautiful collection of big, leafy plants and vintage décor, @vineandvintage definitely does what it says on the tin. You could spend whole afternoons scrolling through this warm and cosy feed.

    Click here to follow @vineandvintage

  • KCDesignCo

    The muted whites, greys and browns of @kcdesignco may seem rather understated compared to the jam-packed feeds of the other accounts, but that doesn’t mean it’s not seriously gorgeous. 

    Click here to follow @kcdesignco

  • EarthIsParadise

    The endless array of white and green snaps featured on this account are seriously worth a scroll. @earthisparadise_ has everything a plant lover could possibly want: more plants than you can count, some fantastic pots and the aesthetically-pleasing photos to prove it.

  • OneProudPlantMama

    @oneproudplantmama’s feed lets the plants do the talking, and we’re all for it. If you’re a fan of some gorgeous close-up shots, this one’s the account for you.

    Click here to follow @oneproudplantmama

  • RoseCray

    Why follow one account for plants and one account for dogs when you can see them all in one place? We’re in love with @rosecray’s feed for more reasons than we can count.

    Click here to follow @rosecray

