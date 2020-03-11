The best online plant shops to help you find a new leafy friend

Looking for a new leafy companion? These online plant shops will deliver straight to your door – perfect for adding a bit of greenery to your living space without any of the hassle.
There’s a reason why people all over the world (me included) are so obsessed with houseplants. Besides the fact that they look bloody fantastic (there’s a reason why they’re so popular on Instagram, people) they’re also great for our wellbeing and can purify air. And now, becoming a plant parent is easier than ever with the fantastic online plant shops that offer home delivery for your new leafy friends.
While in the past picking up a new plant meant a trip to the garden centre and squeezing it into your boot, now you can have plants delivered straight to your doorstep. And as we all face the prospect of spending a lot more time working at home over the coming weeks and months (thanks, coronavirus), now is the perfect time to give your living space a new lease of life by picking up a few houseplants.
Not sure what plant would work best for your living space? We’ve got you covered. Whether you want a bit of greenery to adorn your new at-home desk space or need a flowering plant to brighten up your living room, our houseplant guides will help you find the plant that suits your lifestyle.
Once you’ve got that sorted, take a look through this selection of online plant shops to find the plant you’re looking for, and get ordering. Just remember: a plant is for life, not just for self-isolation, so make sure to give your new leafy friend all the water and light they need to thrive!
Patch Plants
This London-based online plant shop is recognisable for it’s sleek, modern website and their variety of funny plant nicknames (their Kentia Palm is called “Big Ken”, for example). With free standard deliveries on orders over £50, each of Patch’s plants are hand-delivered to their customers to ensure that they’re top quality. They also offer a wide range of plant care videos too, to ensure your leafy friend stays happy and healthy.
Beards & Daisies
Beards & Daisies’ sleek website is all we ever wanted from an online plant shop. With a wide range of plants (and a selection of sizes for each one), there’s plenty to love about this one. You can also get standard 2-3 day delivery for free – so you can shop to your heart’s content.
Hortology
Hortology offers such a wide range of plants, pots and accessories that it’s easy to lose yourself for hours on their website. They even offer a range of edits to help you find exactly what you’re looking for – from “retro and classic plants” to “easy-care indoor plants” and “air purifying plants,” you’re sure to find what you’re looking for.
Waitrose Garden
Waitrose’s plant and gardening brand Waitrose Garden is a great source for a variety of different houseplants – especially if you’re looking for something on the larger side. We’ve got our eye on this 1.7m tall swiss cheese plant: throw this in the corner of a dark and dreary room and you’ll be the envy of the neighbourhood. You can also get next-day delivery from these guys if you order by 1pm.
Happy Houseplants prides itself on helping people to create beautiful living spaces, and their plants are seriously gorgeous. Every plant on the site is chosen and loved by one of the people behind the site, so you know that every one is perfectly suited to the space they’re advertised for. They also deliver each of their plants by hand, and even offer home consultation services if you want some help picking out the perfect plant for your space.
