The best online plant shops to help you find a new leafy friend

There’s a reason why people all over the world (me included) are so obsessed with houseplants. Besides the fact that they look bloody fantastic (there’s a reason why they’re so popular on Instagram, people ) they’re also great for our wellbeing and can purify air. And now, becoming a plant parent is easier than ever with the fantastic online plant shops that offer home delivery for your new leafy friends.

While in the past picking up a new plant meant a trip to the garden centre and squeezing it into your boot, now you can have plants delivered straight to your doorstep. And as we all face the prospect of spending a lot more time working at home over the coming weeks and months ( thanks, coronavirus ), now is the perfect time to give your living space a new lease of life by picking up a few houseplants.

Not sure what plant would work best for your living space? We’ve got you covered. Whether you want a bit of greenery to adorn your new at-home desk space or need a flowering plant to brighten up your living room, our houseplant guides will help you find the plant that suits your lifestyle.

Once you’ve got that sorted, take a look through this selection of online plant shops to find the plant you’re looking for, and get ordering. Just remember: a plant is for life, not just for self-isolation, so make sure to give your new leafy friend all the water and light they need to thrive!