Sleep deprivation is much more dangerous than we thought, a huge study has found

Michigan State University’s Sleep and Learning Lab conducted the research, which was published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General.

As well as being one of the biggest studies of sleep, it is the first to assess how sleep deprivation doubles the chance of placekeeping errors – your ability to complete a series of steps without losing your place, despite multiple interruptions.

It also found that deprivation has a big effect on our lapses in attention.

“Our research showed that sleep deprivation doubles the odds of making placekeeping errors and triples the number of lapses in attention, which is startling,” co-author Kimberley Fenn said. “Sleep-deprived individuals need to exercise caution in absolutely everything that they do, and simply can’t trust that they won’t make costly errors. Oftentimes - like when behind the wheel of a car - these errors can have tragic consequences.”