How does the rain affect your mood during lockdown?

But such good weather during the pandemic has made me feel very uncomfortable at times. How can the natural world be at its most beautiful when such a horrendously ugly thing is going on? Why do I get to enjoy this while key workers and NHS staff probably don’t even know the sun is out?

This unease probably helps to explain why I woke up with a sense of relief when I heard the raindrops hit my window. It just feels like the “right” weather for now. It makes me feel safe, cosy, comforted, lucky to be in a nice, warm shelter – all the things I need to recognise. I also tend to get reflective in this weather, staring out the window while pondering life. The rain is reflecting my true feelings, whereas the sun’s shine was masking them.

There are plenty of articles and pieces of research to suggest that rain alleviates anxiety. There’s the Pink Noise theory, which means the sound of the frequency of rain dropping engages with your subconscious, without distracting you. And a 2015 study by Professor Franz Buscha, principal research fellow, economics and quantitative methods, at the University of Westminster, suggested that there is no evidence to show that the “assumed relationship” between sunshine and happiness even existed.