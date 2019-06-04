How Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis became the internet’s favourite political reporter

In one of the most infamous interviews in modern times, Newsnight host Emily Maitlis pressed Prince Andrew on his involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Held in Buckingham Palace, Andrew blustered his way through what’s been called a “car crash” interview. But Maitlis, who was in the driving seat, was very much in control when it came to the unexpected circumstances and no-doubt difficult job of asking a member of the royal family about their sexual activity.

“There is no easy way to ask a senior member of the royal family about their links to a prolific paedophile,” Maitlis wrote in The Times following the interview. “There is no easy way to ask a senior member of the royal family if they had sex with a minor. I have been turning these formulations over in my mind on the way to the interview and, believe me, there just isn’t.”