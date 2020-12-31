How the Marie Kondo method can fix your toxic relationship habits

The 2019 Netflix series starring Japan’s tidying guru Marie Kondo suggests that a de-cluttered home leads to happier relationships. This is true, but it’s not for the reason that most people think.

Granted, a wardrobe that doesn’t erupt the moment you touch it may grease the wheels when it comes to living in harmony with your partner. But, unless you’ve been having some seriously nasty rows over tidying, it’s not going to be a deal-breaker.

Instead the magic of Kondo’s celebrated method lies in you realising what – and who – it is that you value in life.