So what’s the answer?

Well, according to Colgate’s dental experts, we should be replacing our toothbrushes every three to four months. Even sooner, in fact, if we’ve a) been sick, or b) been storing our toothbrush next to our partner’s.

In fact, we want to make sure that our toothbrushes never touch anyone else’s. Ever. It’s the best way to prevent bacteria from spreading.

Caring for your toothbrush

Of course, there are certain steps you need to be taking in order to ensure your toothbrush actually goes the distance.

For starters, the American Dental Association recommends rinsing your toothbrush after every use, to shake off any excess saliva (gross) and toothpaste. Then, you should store it away in a vertical position, so that the bristles have a chance to air-dry.

Keep your toothbrush away from the toilet and sink

The former can create an aerosol effect with particles of germs wafting through the air after flushing. The latter exposes your brush to soap and dirty water from hand washing. Neither is brilliant news for toothbrushes.

The trick is to find a spot on your bathroom counter in a far corner, as far away from the toilet and sink as possible. And don’t be tempted to cover it in a bid to keep it protected, either.

“Using a toothbrush cover doesn’t protect a toothbrush from bacterial growth, but actually creates an environment where bacteria are better suited to grow by keeping the bristles moist and not allowing the head of the toothbrush to dry out between uses,” says Laura Aber, who conducted a study on bathroom cleanliness for the American Society for Microbiology.