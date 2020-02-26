It would be an understatement to say we’re all feeling a bit stressed nowadays. Thanks to the chaos that is ‘always on’ culture, we’re busier than ever: whether it’s cramming in a few emails on the bus or working overtime five days a week, the line between our work and private lives is becoming increasingly blurred.

With this in mind, we’re also more desperate than ever to find an effective form of stress-relief. From mindfulness meditation to CBD-infused gummy bears, when it comes to wellness, we’re up for anything. But could the secret to reducing stress and avoiding burnout actually lie in something a lot simpler?