1. Get on the cloud

A huge regret of mine? Failing to add my photos to the cloud before my phone went up into the clouds itself. Now, I use Google Photos to automatically catalogue my pics across multiple devices and iCloud for keeping my contact information safe. These types of providers often offer free storage up to a certain data limit. If you surpass this, you’re usually looking at paying only a couple of pounds a month.

Alkas Ali of DiskEng Data Recovery Services explains why this is your safest bet. “You shouldn’t really encounter loss of data when using the cloud, because it has multiple layers of storage. Whichever provider you’re using, they will have copies of the data as a secondary backup.” Essentially, cloud providers know that the only thing better than backing up is backing up twice.

2. Don’t let the sun go down

A ‘data sunset’ isn’t as pretty as it sounds – it doesn’t involve sipping a mojito during golden hour. Instead, think total data destruction.“This is where online services deactivate and delete accounts that users haven’t accessed for some time,” explains Blythe. To avoid this, take note of the location of your photos and documents and keep an eye on them.

“Regularly check your backups to make sure they’re still running and that the data you’re expecting to be present is there,” recommends Blythe – you can do this with a few clicks in both Google Drive and iCloud. And folders are your friend – organising your data by date, for example, means it’s less likely to get lost in the ether.”

Alkas also recommends copying your data onto an external USB hard drive – an oldie but goodie – to avoid falling victim to a data sunset. “If one device fails, gets stolen or broken, the hard copy is there.”