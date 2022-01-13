Psychologist Richard Reid is one of the professionals who believes the subtle art of charisma can be mastered by anyone who’s patient and willing to put in some hard work; so much so that he leads a ‘Charisma Masterclass’ at his London clinic.

Purported to be the UK’s first, the class aims to teach people charismatic behaviours they can use in their personal and professional lives and Reid has schooled everyone including CEOs, entrepreneurs, celebrities and royalty on body language, tone of voice, approachability, messaging, self-belief and personal empowerment.

I’m here at a one-to-one session with Reid to try to incorporate a bit of charisma into my own life.

“Truly charismatic people are able to show off the best version of themselves while bringing out the best in others around them at the same time,” Reid tells me as I sit down for our session. “Think of yourself as your own personal brand,” says Reid, who explains that charisma is as much about how you make other people feel as it is about your own behaviour.