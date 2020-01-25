January - the Christmas comedown - isn’t the most wonderful time of year. In fact it’s cold, it’s dark, taxes are due and we’re all broke.

But despite the mindfulness apps, the self-help guides and a global wellness industry worth more than $4 trillion, self-care should not be the domain of the privileged or elite.

There have to be ways, I thought, to find joy in small moments without spending upwards of 40 quid on a candle. Even if it is vagina-scented.