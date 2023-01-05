We spoke to Erin Niimi Longhurst, author of Japonisme, who explained to us exactly what ikigai and how you can embrace it.

“Ikigai is a word that means purpose, or your reason for being. It’s a Japanese philosophy, or way of life. Its the thing in our life that gives it that delicious richness – meaning, or raison d’être,” says Longhurst.

“Japan still leads the way for the longest and healthiest life expectancy globally, as it has done for many years. There are, of course, several factors at play, like genetics, diet, lifestyle, but there are several other countries that have it. Ikigai, in my opinion, is the key differentiator.

Longhurst continues: “It’s at the core of who you are as an individual, and the things that motivate and drive you. For most people, they know what it is, or it comes to them – they just might not have thought about it in that way before.”