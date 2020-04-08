If you’d told me at the beginning of 2020 that I’d be spending my April under government-mandated lockdown, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. I’m sure I’m not the only one who still sits back every so often and struggles to comprehend that this is really happening.

This is a situation unlike any of us have ever encountered before, and many of us are taking things one day at a time as we come to terms with everything.

As a result, many of us are inventing new routines in an attempt to establish a new ‘normal’ during this uncertain period. From setting up a dedicated working from home ‘desk’ space to trying out home workouts for the first time, we’re adapting as best we can to the weird situation we’ve found ourselves in.