Finding happiness in lockdown: the little, everyday things bringing us joy
Lauren Geall
From moments of silence to savouring a morning coffee, these are all the little things bringing joy to team Stylist during lockdown.
If you’d told me at the beginning of 2020 that I’d be spending my April under government-mandated lockdown, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. I’m sure I’m not the only one who still sits back every so often and struggles to comprehend that this is really happening.
This is a situation unlike any of us have ever encountered before, and many of us are taking things one day at a time as we come to terms with everything.
As a result, many of us are inventing new routines in an attempt to establish a new ‘normal’ during this uncertain period. From setting up a dedicated working from home ‘desk’ space to trying out home workouts for the first time, we’re adapting as best we can to the weird situation we’ve found ourselves in.
Alongside these new routines, lockdown has also offered us the chance to slow down and appreciate some of the small joys in life. We’re not talking about engaging in hour-long meditations or putting together a three course meal – we’re talking a cup of tea in the morning or a new-found love for applying lip balm. Those things that, pre-lockdown, you either would have done without thinking, or not taken the time to do in the first place.
Now more than ever, indulging in the things that make us happy is so important. So without further ado, here’s some of the small things bringing the Stylist team joy during this uncertain time.
“Flowers have been my go-to day-brightener since being in quarantine”
“Flowers have been my go-to day-brightener since being in quarantine. I’ve always preferred to have a bunch of something colourful on my table, but now they feel like an absolute must.
“Going to the supermarket is the only chance at retail therapy I get, so I’ve found myself pouring over the selection of flowers and taking my time to chose a few inexpensive blooms that I can pop around the house. It’s become something of a ritual and now if there are no flowers to be seen, it affects me more than I would have expected.” – Megan Murray, digital writer
“I’m being super indulgent with my skincare routine”
“I feel like I’m being super indulgent with my skincare routine. Before I go on, you should note that I have never kept to a skincare ‘routine’ beyond one or two days of trying a new product in pretty packaging. But now my sense of time isn’t so manically strained, I’ve created a 20 minute or so routine that I’m doing before bed – using an exciting combination of products that I painstakingly researched to try and help with hyperpigmentation in my cheeks.
“It could all be placebo but whenever I wake up and look in the mirror I’m convinced my skin is a little more even and feel really smug about it.” – Jazmin Kapotsha, deputy digital editor
“I’ve been eating lunch on the doorstep with the sun on my face”
“I hate to say it, but my nan was right: fresh air really is good for me. I’ve been eating lunch on the doorstep with the sun on my face, breeze tickling my nose, birdsong (and the distant rev of car engines) in my ears, and it’s been bloody glorious. Talk about an afternoon pick-me-up!” – Kayleigh Dray, digital editor-at-large
“Silence is something I’ve finally found happiness in”
“I’ve always been a ‘play music so loud everything else is drowned out’ kinda girl. But the last four weeks has seen a change, mostly thanks to my lack of commute therefore no headphones blasting out Usher anymore. I’m finding real joy in a moment of silence and calm.
“I’m lucky enough to have a little patch of pebbled land by my front door, just big enough to fit a beanbag. I’ve taken to sitting outside, letting the sun shine on my face and enjoying a moment of complete calm.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’m looking forward to putting my headphones on and pounding across Waterloo Bridge again when this is all over, but the silence is something I’ve finally found happiness in.” – Felicity Thistlethwaite, executive editor digital
“I’ve taken up drawing again”
“Between working on my laptop, WhatsApp-ing my loved ones and watching Netflix in between, I noticed I was spending a lot of time with my eyes glued to a screen (and consequently, getting lots of headaches). So, I’ve taken up drawing again.
“I used to love drawing when I was younger and it provides the perfect balance between something I need to concentrate on but also soothes me. I started by sketching out Disney characters but now, I’m drawing landscapes from all the places I was lucky enough to visit before the pandemic. It also gives me a chance to remember those happy times.
“Cheesy, yes but it gives me a lot of joy.” – Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
“I love starting the day with something as tactile and sensory as making coffee”
“My morning coffee is the morning ritual that signals the start of the working day. Now that we’re spending so much time on screens I love starting the day with something as tactile and sensory as making coffee. Taking the time to serve it in a beautiful cup and savour it (without my phone) feels like a moment of peace before the day begins.” – Lara Faye, freelance fashion writer
“I’ve rediscovered my love for watercolour painting”
“I’ve rediscovered my love for watercolour painting during lockdown. Flowers and plants are my go to right now – there’s something about experimenting with the different shades of green and painting for an hour or so that helps to take my mind off of everything, and it’s nice to look at something other than a screen.
“It helps me to slow down when everything is changing so fast.” – Lauren Geall, junior digital writer
“My tiny courtyard is bringing me immense amounts of joy”
“My tiny courtyard is bringing me immense amounts of joy at the moment! I’ve been weeding (yanking stuff out of the ground is a great stress reliever), buying seeds (growing stuff makes me feel less awful about the world) and caring for my many many plants, which is giving me something positive to do every day.
“Plus I’m hoping by the time it’s in full bloom we’ll be out of lockdown and able to enjoy drinks and BBQs out there… but I don’t want to speak too soon!” – Sarah Biddlecombe, digital commissioning editor
“Looking out the window as I work makes me feel calm”
“I’ve set up a makeshift desk in my flatmates room as she has kindly let me use it while she self isolates at her parents’. Said desk overlooks my road, it overlooks rows of houses, with people quietly self-isolating in their homes. It overlooks a street people run down to get to the park for their daily exercise, the same road I run down to get to the park for my daily exercise.
“Looking out the window as I work makes me feel calm. It reminds me that people exist still outside the four walls of my flat. It brings me joy daily, especially when the lady down the road starts singing in her garden.” – Alyss Bowen, social media editor
Images: Getty/Unsplash/Provided