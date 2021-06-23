Welcome to The Curiosity Academy, Stylist ’s new learning hub where you can access workshops, how-to guides, new research and learn the most up-to-date skills from the UK’s most in-the-know people.

We all know single-use plastic is a huge environmental problem and cling film is one of the worst offenders. British households use more than 1.2 billion meters of cling film every year – that’s enough to circle around the circumference of the world 30 times.

Reusable beeswax wraps are an eco-friendly alternative to cling film. Not only will they improve your green credentials, but it can also help make your food last longer and reduce your food waste too. Beeswax acts as a natural barrier allowing food to breathe. This means, unlike plastic, it stops fresh foods from wilting. The wraps are also incredibly durable with a lifespan of up to five years.

Fran Beer realised the potential of beeswax wraps when she started making them to store her food in. She founded The Beeswax Wrap Co. in 2017 aiming to create a simple swap to reduce waste.

You might be surprised how simple it is to make beeswax wraps at home, especially when using Fran’s tried-and-tested method for making them. She has shared her tutorial with The Curiosity Academy, including a beeswax recipe that will create the perfect amount of stick for your wraps.