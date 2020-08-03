5 simple ways to boost your mood when you need a pick-me-up

Trying your hand at a new hobby or skill isn’t just a great way to relax and unwind at the end of the day, it can boost your mood, too.

“Opening our minds to a new thing or a new way of thinking is often frightening because by definition it’s unfamiliar, but research has shown that learning new skills can improve our mental wellbeing,” Gordon explains. “Trying something new can also boost your self-esteem and help you connect with others.” Why not join some online classes, or take up a new hobby?

“If you’re stuck for inspiration, why not consider something like yoga or baking? Or – for the more adventurous – challenge yourself to try new sports like paddle boarding or rock climbing.”