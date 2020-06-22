With so much going on in the world right now, it’s understandable if you’re feeling a little anxious. Whether you’ve lived with anxiety your whole life or are experiencing it for the first time, dealing with mental health issues against such a tumultuous backdrop is always going to be difficult.

With that being said, we’re lucky to live in a world where we have numerous anxiety techniques and coping methods at our fingertips. Across the internet and social media you’ll find a whole host of informative content about coping with and calming anxiety; here at Stylist, we’re always looking for new techniques to try.