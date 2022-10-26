Babs (aka Barbara Costello) has frequently gone viral with her home cooking tips and handy life lessons shared across social media.

Sharing her “do’s and don’ts for pumpkin carving” with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, grandma of eight and mum of four Babs shared a handful of clever hacks ranging from carving to preserving your work of art.

When it comes to carving, Babs suggests carving from the bottom. “That way you have the stem to hold onto and you can easily slip the pumpkin right over a candle or flashlight,” she explains in the description for the video, which has been liked more than 600,000 times.

What’s more, you shouldn’t be standing up to carve your pumpkin. Instead, try holding it in your lap for a “steadier pumpkin to cut”.