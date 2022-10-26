How to carve a Halloween pumpkin without making a mess, according to this genius viral hack
Learn how to carve a pumpkin the right way this Halloween.
Halloween is very nearly upon us. No matter how you prepare for the spooky season (pumpkin spice decor? A movie marathon?) there’s nothing more autumnal than carving a Jack-o’-Lantern. But as wholesome and Halloweeny as the activity is, it can quickly get pretty messy and kind of gross.
Well, no more. The internet’s favourite grandma @brunchwithbabs has gone viral once more, this time with her genius pumpkin-carving hacks to make Halloween fun and fuss-free.
Babs (aka Barbara Costello) has frequently gone viral with her home cooking tips and handy life lessons shared across social media.
Sharing her “do’s and don’ts for pumpkin carving” with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, grandma of eight and mum of four Babs shared a handful of clever hacks ranging from carving to preserving your work of art.
When it comes to carving, Babs suggests carving from the bottom. “That way you have the stem to hold onto and you can easily slip the pumpkin right over a candle or flashlight,” she explains in the description for the video, which has been liked more than 600,000 times.
What’s more, you shouldn’t be standing up to carve your pumpkin. Instead, try holding it in your lap for a “steadier pumpkin to cut”.
For those arty types who go all out for design, Babs advises using a red dry erase marker to sketch your plans before taking to it with a knife. “It erases easily and if you miss a spot, it blends in,” she explains.
Now here’s where things get really clever. Do you want to avoid all the goo that comes with cleaning out your pumpkin? Use a hand mixer – or failing that, a whisk – to remove all the string and seeds from inside. Voila! No sticky hands or messy tables.
For some extra pumpkin spice, Babs suggests sprinkling cinnamon on the inside top to create a seasonal aroma. Just add your candles and you’re good to go.
As a final tip, to make sure your pumpkin lasts as long as possible, Babs suggests covering all cut surfaces with Vaseline to keep the pumpkin moist after carving. After all, pumpkins should last for one to two weeks.
Thank us, and Babs, later.
