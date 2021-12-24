Our birthdays are one of the things we look forward to most as a child: counting down the days, planning the parties, sending out the invites to everyone in our class and blowing out the candles as they watch.

But once we reach adulthood, past the sweet 16, the wild 18th and perhaps even the bougie 30th, the magic does tend to wear off.

Experiencing ‘birthday blues’ is common all year round, but if you have a festive birthday, falling sometime between Christmas and new year, the celebrations can fall even more flat.

In one way, you could look at a festive birthday as a built-in, guaranteed party. Whether it’s at home or outside, everyone is in a mood to party. There will always be something to do, an event to participate in. There might even be fireworks laid on. Except, the focus isn’t exactly all on you.

And, let’s not forget the endless diary clashes, people isolating in the run-up to celebrations with their family and the fact that everyone in the world is celebrating alongside you. It’s easy to feel somewhat overshadowed on your big day.