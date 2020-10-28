Bloom & Wild is helping people get in the spooky mood this weekend with a step-by-step tutorial on fashioning a vase from a leftover pumpkin.

The brand is known for its stylish blooms, so we’re excited to try out its autumnal ideas especially for Halloween.

You can read the whole guide online at Bloom & Wild, but here are the steps to get you started.

Step 1. Making a hole in the top of your pumpkin

Dot a circle (7-8 inches radius) around the top of the pumpkin, not too wide that all the flowers will fall to the side, and not too narrow that they all face towards the sky! Use a knife, and safely cut out the top as if you were going to carve a pumpkin.

Step 2. Prep the inside

Once the top is off, scoop out the innards with a metal spoon to make sure you get all the seeds and pulp. Once everything’s been cleared out, place some wet floral foam in place of it as it should soak up any excess water, and acts both as a support to keep the flowers in place and as a preservative to keep flowers in bloom for longer!

Step 3. Add your blooms!

Now’s the time to get the creative juices flowing and to arrange your foliage and flowers. As it’s Halloween, we’d recommend a mixture of reds and pinks, colours that compliment the pumpkin’s orange. Specifically, flowers like roses, and alstroemerias can create that autumnal look, while chrysanthemums, and red hypericum berries can give you that vibrant feel!