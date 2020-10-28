How to celebrate Halloween at home 2020: ideas on everything from crafting to baking
- Megan Murray
Our guide to celebrating Halloween at home with ideas on baking, crafting, decor and more.
All Hallows Eve is just around the corner, but if you’re struggling to make any spooky plans then don’t despair, there’s lots of fangtastic fun to be had inside this year.
That’s right, you don’t even need to leave the comfort of your home to get into the ghoulish mood on 31 October. Instead, you could try your hand at some kooky crafts, yummy bakes, decor ideas and online events as alternative ways to celebrate the season.
Here we’ve created a guide on how to spend Halloween at home and still have fun, packed with ideas from a pumpkin vase tutorial to a pottery DIY kit. Check out our creepy, crafty edit and make this Halloween the best one yet.
Make a mini pumpkin centre piece
Halloween doesn’t have to be scary, sometimes it can actually be quite stylish. You see, we love this time of year not only for the chance to flex our fancy dress muscles but also because of beautiful autumnal decorations.
If you’re not going out for Halloween this year, why not make your home the party instead? Decorating your whole home with spider webs and ghosts may be a bit much, but creating a centrepiece from mini pumpkins? That, we can get on board with.
Not only will it look seasonal for the weekend but you can keep it into November for events like Bonfire Night, too.
We like to get our mini pumpkins from Lavender and Rose because they source sustainably from British growers, not only supporting farms in the UK but ensuring that their mini pumpkins haven’t racked up a big carbon footprint.
They also have the prettiest shaped and coloured pumpkins around, offering two ranges: brights and pastels. So cute.
Shop a bundle of mini pumpkins at Lavender and Rose, from £15
Halloween-inspired embroidery kit
This is an embroidery kit with an edge, making it ideal for crafting at the spookiest time of the year.
Each kit comes with everything you need to create the darkly stylish pattern pictured above, including 100% unbleached organic cotton, painted 100% Bamboo embroidery hoop, embroidery threads, comprehensive ‘how-to guide’, practice fabric and embroidery needle.
You’ll also get a how-to and links to watch an online tutorial, making it that little bit easier.
Shop Halloween-inspired embroidery kit by Stitch with Skye at Not on the Highstreet, £24.99
Make pottery pumpkins with this DIY kit
Pottery is having a moment and while it may be a little expensive (and for some, against lockdown measures) to head down to a studio and enrol in a class, you can have a go yourself at home.
Sculpd DIY pottery sets are easy to handle and perfect for beginners, or enthusiasts who don’t fancy getting behind the wheel. Simply order one to your address and use the air dry clay to create whatever shapes or objects you like, from plant pots to candlestick holders. We’ve tried them ourselves and can vouch for the quality of the clay, which is moist and easy to mould.
Especially for Halloween Sculpd has launched a pumpkin-themed kit which includes ghoulish paint colours (orange, black, green, brown, yellow, red, blue) and a tutorial on how to shape your pumpkin candle pots.
Virtual Halloween disco
Citysocializer is a virtual events and socialising app which is pulling out all the stops for Halloween.
On Friday 30 it will be hosting a virtual disco and inviting users to log on from home to listen to the spookiest and kookiest Halloween tracks old and new to dance the night away until the witching hour.
Fancy dress is absolutely encouraged (the wackier the better!) and there’s also a ‘side room’ where users can simply chat and socialise, as if in a bar.
The event is priced at £6 or free for members.
Make your own pumpkin vase
Bloom & Wild is helping people get in the spooky mood this weekend with a step-by-step tutorial on fashioning a vase from a leftover pumpkin.
The brand is known for its stylish blooms, so we’re excited to try out its autumnal ideas especially for Halloween.
You can read the whole guide online at Bloom & Wild, but here are the steps to get you started.
Step 1. Making a hole in the top of your pumpkin
Dot a circle (7-8 inches radius) around the top of the pumpkin, not too wide that all the flowers will fall to the side, and not too narrow that they all face towards the sky! Use a knife, and safely cut out the top as if you were going to carve a pumpkin.
Step 2. Prep the inside
Once the top is off, scoop out the innards with a metal spoon to make sure you get all the seeds and pulp. Once everything’s been cleared out, place some wet floral foam in place of it as it should soak up any excess water, and acts both as a support to keep the flowers in place and as a preservative to keep flowers in bloom for longer!
Step 3. Add your blooms!
Now’s the time to get the creative juices flowing and to arrange your foliage and flowers. As it’s Halloween, we’d recommend a mixture of reds and pinks, colours that compliment the pumpkin’s orange. Specifically, flowers like roses, and alstroemerias can create that autumnal look, while chrysanthemums, and red hypericum berries can give you that vibrant feel!
Make delicious bat peanut butter cups
Food stylist Stacey Horler has teamed up with Vita Coco to create a yummy Halloween-themed recipe to try this October which we can’t wait to try.
Combining peanut butter and Oreos, these rich, chocolatey bat-shaped cups sound absolutely delicious. Below you’ll find the ingredients and method, which make 11 cups, to give them a go yourself.
Ingredients:
- 300g dark chocolate
- 3 tbsp Vita Coco coconut oil
- 60g peanut butter
- 2 tbsp powdered sugar
- 6 Oreos
- White icing tube
- 22 black sesame seeds
Method:
1. Prepare a cupcake tin with 11 cupcake cases
2. In a small bowl, stir together the peanut butter, powdered sugar and 1 tbsp melted coconut oil, together until smooth and creamy. Set to one side.
3. Break the chocolate into pieces and place into a glass bowl. Place over a baine marie, and stir occasionally, until the chocolate is melted.
4. Once melted, stir in 2 tbsp melted coconut oil.
5. Spoon 1 tbsp chocolate into each cupcake case. Dollop ½ tbsp peanut butter mixture in the centre of each case, then spoon another 1 tbsp chocolate on top, to cover.
6. Refrigerate for 30 minutes, or until the chocolate has hardened.
7. Meanwhile, remove the cream filling from the Oreos, and cut each cookie, in half.
8. Remove the peanut butter cups from the cases, and place on a lined baking tray.
9. Pipe a small amount of icing onto the end of each Oreo half, then press 2 onto each peanut butter cup to make bat wings.
10. Pipe 2 small dots on each peanut butter cup, and put 2 black sesame seeds in the centre of each dot to make the eyes.
11. Return to the fridge, until the icing has set.
12. Serve and enjoy.
Wooden Halloween pumpkin model kit
This minimalist Halloween pumpkin model kit is just the activity when you’re not able to go out for 31 October.
Once finished you’ve finished building it, make it part of your Halloween decor and find a place to show it off by popping in the LED tea light (included).
Shop wooden Halloween pumpkin model kit by Meeny Miney Mo at Not on the Highstreet , £17.50
Images: courtesy of brands