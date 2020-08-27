Breasts. Boobs. Tits. Whatever you call them, getting to know yours is one of the most important things you can do for your health. But in a world where we’re constantly on the go, checking our breasts can often slip to the bottom of our to-do list.

That is, to put it lightly, a massive problem. Knowing how your breasts regularly look and feel isn’t just a great way to get to know your body – it allows you to spot any changes quickly and report them to your GP as soon as possible. And when it comes to breast cancer – a condition which will affect one in eight women in their lifetime – that early detection is crucial in ensuring a good chance of recovery.