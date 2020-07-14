Avoid cleaning as much as possible by lining your shelves

Some level of cleaning is definitely needed to ensure your fridge is a hygienic place to store your food, but if this task is your worst nightmare there’s a way you can cut down on scrubbing time.

Line your fridge shelves with cling film and when they have caught enough food and look stained, simply unwrap and give the protected shelf a wipe down, before re-wrapping. This way the shelves never become actually stained or marked with hard pieces of food.

Mix up your own cleaning product

There are plenty of benefits to mixing your own kitchen cleaning product, you’ll save on cost, use natural ingredients and always know exactly what you’re using.

Plus, they’re really effective! Cleaning expert YouTubers are a really good source for finding out about this, so we’ve popped two of our favourites and where to find them below;

Island Vibe Cooking’s cleaning fluid:

2 cups of water in a washing up bowl (to be used with a sponge)

Add:

1 tablespoon of washing up liquid

1 lime squeezed

Half teaspoon of vinegar