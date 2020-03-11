Here, we reveal nine failsafe tips for cooking perfect pasta.

Buon appetito!

DO use a big pan – the bigger the better, in fact.

If there is not enough water, then the pasta will get mushy and sticky and generally disgusting. To quote Nigella Lawson: “The pasta should be able to move around a little in the water so if you are cooking larger quantities of pasta then you will need a large saucepan or stock pot.”

As an easy rule of thumb, 6.8 litres of water is about right for 500g pasta.

DON’T add oil to your pasta water. Ever.

Guido Pedrelli, the founder of Nonna Box, recently blew everyone’s minds when he announced that there’s no point in adding oil to your pasta’s water.

“There is a common myth that oiling the water your pasta is cooking in will prevent it from sticking, but this is untrue,” he tells Metro. “In fact, oil and water do not mix, so it is unlikely that any oil will transfer onto the pasta during the cooking process.”

And the worst part? Well, if any oil were to attach to the pasta, it would be after the cooking process when the pasta is being drained… and it has a detrimental effect.

“It will prevent the sauce from sticking to the pasta,” she says.

DO use dried pasta

To quote the indomitable Gino D’Acampo: “Always buy dry pasta, not fresh. 90% of Italians use dried pasta as it keeps its al dente shape more perfectly when cooked.”