No matter how we try to spin it, rejection sucks.

Whether it’s the end of a relationship or the loss of a job opportunity, those feelings of frustration, sadness or even a severely bruised ego can leave you feeling a little down in the dumps.

As someone who does look for the positive in things, I do often try to see the bright side of rejection and believe that what’s meant for you is for you. But even as I positively reflect on things that haven’t gone my way, that pang of rejection can still remain just a little bit – and that’s normal; after all, we are human.