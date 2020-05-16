It’s hard to imagine a summer without our usual line-up of balmy festival nights, or afterwork drinks that start on a crowded pavement come 5pm and stretch out hazily into the evening.

But even without the familiar comfort of our usual stomping grounds, it’s possible to recreate that fun-loving flicker of an evening well-spent. And a beautiful home bar is a great place to start.

“There’s something really special about creating your own home bar,” says Caroline Craven, co-founder of mobile bar company Portabar. “It’s so much more than a place to stash your ancient collection of half-drunken spirits.

“If you think carefully about elements such as style, mood and lighting, you can create a centrepiece that sets the tone for the kind of intimate home events we’ll be seeing lots more of in the coming months.”