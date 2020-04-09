For people who deal with mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and OCD, having coping methods to turn to when things get tough is a useful way of managing tricky symptoms. But with lots of people experiencing heightened levels of anxiety and panic for the first time as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s likely that many will be looking for techniques and tips for dealing with these feelings.

It’s important to remember that, however you’re feeling right now, it’s 100% OK. If you need to spend a day in bed watching an entire series of Gilmore Girls, do it. If you need to get outside and do some exercise, do it. If you need to eat an entire Easter egg and then have a long, dramatic cry, do it.

As we face the long Easter weekend and find ourselves with lots of time to think about the people we’re missing, plans that have been cancelled and everything else that’s going on in the world at the moment, chances are many of us will be finding things difficult. Everyone is going through different things at the moment – some people live alone and will be finding the isolation difficult, for example, whereas others might be struggling because they’re separated from their parents.