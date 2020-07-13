How are you coping with lockdown easing?

“The lockdown has been an extraordinary time for exploring and welcoming inner demons, and I am taking the lockdown easing slowly and in my own time. As we know, we still do not have all of the information about Covid-19, so I am trying to make my own decisions around caution and risk, so that I feel empowered in however I care to get back out there again rather than fearful. Because there are so many unknowns, I feel as though we are all in a process. I think acknowledging this and accepting this is useful.”

How do you cope with change on a personal level?

“I am very often initially afraid of change. However, experience has taught me that most often the other side of change is a very good experience - and usually better than the past. So I draw on this knowledge and try to remind myself this, to curb any anxieties. There is another side of me that is excited about change so I try to draw on this part of me too. One of the challenging things about the easing of lockdown, is that there are no clear answers and still many unknowns, so much of the change is still out of my control. So it’s getting to a place inside myself where I can trust that everything will work out as it is supposed to is important.”