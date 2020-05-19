She continues to share an anecdote about her friend, laughing: “It’s really funny, I was looking the other day through a load of old WhatsApps that he had sent me - because he was so fucking funny, but also such a plonker.

“We’d sent him to the Southbank Awards on our behalf because we didn’t fancy going and I got this whole thing about he’d been at the table next to Stormzy and he tried to take a sly picture of [him], at which point Stormzy ironically stormed over and completely bollocked him in front of everybody.

“That just makes me laugh, because he was just the kind of person who wouldn’t think that’s a really stupid thing to fucking do. It’s those things that just keep me going, those memories.”