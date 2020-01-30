According to research published in 2018, young people aged 16-24 now feel loneliness more intensely and more frequently than any other age group.

In the past, loneliness was viewed as an issue unique to the over 65s. Now, though, more and more younger people are suffering with feelings of isolation – a problem that has previously been found to be as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. And as more and more of us move to cities all over the world to pursue our career goals and manage our #sidehustles, the problem is only set to get worse.

So what can we do about it? A new study from researchers at the University of California, San Diego may have some answers – in the form of some old-fashioned wisdom.