Traditionally, work has been one area where rejections tend to be big, but rare – like not getting a job or being passed over for promotion. However, more and more of us are going freelance or setting up our own companies. Not only are freelancers likely to earn less but not being paid at all is a major issue because, while getting turned down for work is a tough rejection, doing the work and then not getting paid is even worse. This means female freelancers will be experiencing more rejection than ever before. After all, if you want to have a successful freelance career, you have to be prepared to put yourself and your ideas out there again and again.

Anna Codrea-Rado runs FJ & Co, a community for freelancers, and says the constant rejection can be tough on even the most seasoned of self-employed workers.

“Personally it’s not the ‘nos’ I find hardest to deal with, but the unanswered emails,” she says. “I’ll spend a few hours putting a pitch together only to never hear anything back. To not even be acknowledged is deeply defeating, because you make up stories in your head that the person on the end of that email laughed at it and then deleted it.”

Couple this with how often freelancers are encouraged to use social media to promote themselves and their work, and you have a double whammy of rejection.