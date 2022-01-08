Over the last few years, our relationship with being booked and busy has changed dramatically.

On the one hand, we know that as a collective, we’re more burned out than ever, and prioritising rest and downtime is essential to everyone’s mental health. On the other, many of us are feeling the pull towards making as many plans as possible after spending so long in isolation during lockdown.

This constant push and pull has taken its toll on how we feel about our schedules and our lives in general, and it’s making us feel like we don’t have enough time to do any of it.