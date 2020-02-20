Döstädning is the Scandi decluttering trend that demands we celebrate life

Margareta concludes: “A loved one wishes to inherit nice things from you. Not all things from you.”

So how does it work?

If you’re keen to give döstädning a go, Magnusson advises that you work top to bottom. Which means that, if you have boxes in the loft, you start there first, and work your way slowly through your home to the bottom-most floor.

Much like the KonMari Method, the aim is to keep only those things that speak joy to the heart. However, Swedish death cleaning is primarily about being kind to others and making sure that people aren’t hurt by what they may find among your things after you’re gone.

With this in mind, here’s just a handful of our favourite döstädning tips…

1) Begin with things that are out of sight

If you’ve stashed items away in boxes because you don’t want to deal with them, chances are your loved ones will feel the same. Gift them, donate them, or recycle them.

2) Ditch anything that may prove hurtful or embarrassing to your family

If you don’t want them to find something and can’t get rid of it, store it in a way that will spare them later (or, to quote the ever-pragmatic Magnusson, “Save your favourite dildo, but throw away the other 15!”).

3) Streamline your wardrobe

Try sorting your clothes and shoes into four piles: those you love and wear frequently, those you want to keep but don’t necessarily know why, those that don’t fit your body or lifestyle (donate), and those that are in poor condition (trash).

4) Gift your belongings gradually and thoughtfully

When you drop by a friend’s house, skip the flowers or food, and bring them a few books you no longer want, or a dress you know will suit them, or a vase they’ve complimented in the past.

5) Leave photographs, letters and diaries ‘til last

The emotional content in these items can make them the hardest to sort through. When it comes to photographs, throw out any duplicates or images of people you can’t name. Then, give away what you can.