This furniture range is designed specifically for small spaces
- Megan Murray
Renters, you’ll love this range of compact homeware designs which maximise on the space you do have.
Do you live in a flat that’s not big enough to hula hoop in? There’s no shame in it, thanks to the rising population and renting crisis, most of us do.
It’s part of the reason we’ve seen a huge spike in interest around keeping things tidy. From Marie Kondo’s hit Netflix show to a rise in sales of storage solutions, and even mindfulness techniques that relate to the ‘tidy house tidy mind’ mantra – we’re all trying to make do with the space we’ve got.
But if you’ve been hunting for furniture and home accessories to help you organise your home (you might have even seen our storage suggestions you can buy on the high street), you’re going to love this new range which has been specifically designed for tiny flats.
Sallie Angnihotri was living in her own “postage stamp-sized” London flat when she came up with the idea for Urbansize, after trying and failing to find just the right small furniture pieces for her pad.
She found that, yes, she had bagged a flat in Greenwich – one of the capital’s most sought-after areas – but was facing the struggle that many of us do, trying to furnish a home in a way that feels stylish and yet needs an element of practicality.
Although previously a lawyer, she took a foray into the world of interior design, joining her family who come from a line of Devon-based furniture makers.
It’s this experience and empathy with her customers that makes Angnihotri’s range revolutionary. The collection is made from birch plywood, which with its light colour helps open the room up to look bigger, and has been designed with generation rent in mind. All freestanding, the designs are slimmed down for tight hallways and narrow living rooms.
Not only are they smaller in size, but some of them have cool features like table legs that lean inwards, creating even more space. There’s even a floating dressing table, which you can pop anywhere you have a bit of wall space, to get ready in the mornings.
What else is crucial for generation rent, though? Price point – of course! Angnihotri has thought about this too, with prices starting at £150, and she’s also focused on quality and sustainability.
We’ve picked out three of our favourite products from the range that seriously maximise on storage space.
Floating Bedside Table
This floating bedside table works perfectly for those whose bedroom is the size of, well, the bed.
Note the space underneath for keeping books, your phone and other trinkets.
Plus, with the useful draw and surface space on top, you’ve got plenty of options to keep things tidy.
Plywood Hallway Stand
We’re tempted to steal the styling of this furniture piece straight from Urbansize, as the rattan details and earthy-toned print look so on-trend.
Not only is this piece slimmer than standard so that it will fit into smaller hallways, but the legs lean inwards to make for more storage opportunities underneath.
The brand has also thought about somewhere to keep your bits and bobs, with two simplistic drawers.
Floating Dressing Table
A dressing table can feel like a luxury in a small flat, but it can make such a difference to have somewhere to get ready in the morning.
This clean-cut, floating design means you don’t need as much floor space and as it’s fitted directly on to the wall, you aren’t losing precious inches behind it, either.
Plus, we love the look of this chic mirror placed above it.
Images: Urbansize