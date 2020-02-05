She found that, yes, she had bagged a flat in Greenwich – one of the capital’s most sought-after areas – but was facing the struggle that many of us do, trying to furnish a home in a way that feels stylish and yet needs an element of practicality.

Although previously a lawyer, she took a foray into the world of interior design, joining her family who come from a line of Devon-based furniture makers.

It’s this experience and empathy with her customers that makes Angnihotri’s range revolutionary. The collection is made from birch plywood, which with its light colour helps open the room up to look bigger, and has been designed with generation rent in mind. All freestanding, the designs are slimmed down for tight hallways and narrow living rooms.

Not only are they smaller in size, but some of them have cool features like table legs that lean inwards, creating even more space. There’s even a floating dressing table, which you can pop anywhere you have a bit of wall space, to get ready in the mornings.