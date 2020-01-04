How to banish email guilt in three easy steps

We all like the idea of a nice tidy inbox. Email nirvana, we imagine, lies in a series of carefully categorised messages, all of which are read and replied to in a timely manner.

But few people actually reach that ideal. Why? In an era of near-constant communication, it sets an impossible standard.

“People get really stressed by the idea of unread emails,” says Sivan Kaspi, head of marketing at Spike, a conversational email tool that aims to transform the way we communicate at work.

“Our initial market research showed that our core audience – which includes freelancers and small business owners – receive more emails per day than they can ever hope to reply to, even with all the time in the world.”